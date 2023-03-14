Lake County deputies ask for public’s help finding man missing since September

David King was last seen in Kissimmee on September 15th, 2022.

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies are asking for the public’s help locating a man that was last seen in September, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a Tuesday news release, 36-year-old David King was last seen Sept. 15 in Kissimmee.

Deputies said King last stated he was headed to the Daytona Beach area.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

King was described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, about 174 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information related to King or his whereabouts, is asked to contact LCSO Detective Mark Douglas at 352-343-9529 or Crimeline 800-423-8477 (TIPS).

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: