Lake County deputies ask for public’s help finding man missing since September

36-year-old David King last seen in Kissimmee

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

David King was last seen in Kissimmee on September 15th, 2022. (Lake County Sheriff's Office)

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies are asking for the public’s help locating a man that was last seen in September, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a Tuesday news release, 36-year-old David King was last seen Sept. 15 in Kissimmee.

Deputies said King last stated he was headed to the Daytona Beach area.

King was described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, about 174 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information related to King or his whereabouts, is asked to contact LCSO Detective Mark Douglas at 352-343-9529 or Crimeline 800-423-8477 (TIPS).

