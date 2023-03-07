2 planes collide, crash into Lake Hartridge in Winter Haven, prompting search

Two planes collided Tuesday and crashed into Lake Hartridge in Winter Haven, police said.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – Two small planes collided Tuesday and crashed into Lake Hartridge in Winter Haven, according to police.

Law enforcement and fire officials said they responded around 2 p.m. to the scene near the Winter Haven Regional Airport & FBO.

Officers said they are conducting a water and air search in the area for the two aircrafts.

It is not known at this time the type of aircrafts involved or how many people were on board, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are conducting an investigation.

No other information is available at this time. Check back here for updates.

