Florida security company launches non-lethal pepper gun

ORLANDO, Fla. – A Florida-based company just introduced its new gun that fires non-lethal pepper balls from a distance of up to 60 feet.

According to a news release, Guard Dog Security created this option, called Fireball, for consumers due to the increase in demand for non-lethal projectiles stemming from the killing of George Floyd in 2020.

President and CEO, Yasir Sheikh, explains how he believes this non-lethal option will create a big impact in communities.

“We’ve worked hard on this gun to make it affordable for both professional and consumer use and we’re excited about the impact it can have on protection, self-defense and the way we approach situations where a highly-effective, non-lethal option can be used.” Yasir Sheikh, President and CEO of Guard Dog Security

You can buy the non-lethal weapon, designed for both civilians and law enforcement, starting at $99.

The Fireball gun gives consumers the choice to use pepper balls, chalk balls and rubber bullets to diffuse crowds or riots.

For more information, visit the security company’s website by clicking here.

