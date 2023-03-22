📷PIN-PUP: Show us your pet photos for National Puppy Day!

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are celebrating National Puppy Day on Thursday, March 23, appreciating all the “boops,” puppy breath and “zoomies.”
To mark the occasion, we want to see photos of your pups. I mean, who doesn’t enjoy looking at hundreds of photos of man’s best friend. It can be a recent, past photo or video.
To submit a photo or video, click here. Look for the category labeled Pets. You can also Pin photos using the new and improved (and FREE) News 6 App on your mobile device.
Here’s an example below. Insider Diane Parker, of Orange City, recently pinned a photo of Molly, who apparently knows how to drive ;-). Thanks, Diane, for the cute pic.
Be sure to caption your post with your pet’s name and what you love most about your pup.
We’ll be sharing your photos and videos during our News 6 newscasts all day.
Below is a Pin from News 6 anchor and Insider Guide Crystal Moyer. Her pup was a rescue who was dumped on the side of the road with a bunch of dead dogs. Nala is 11 years old now, but Crystal said she will always be her baby.
Crystal Moyer - Insider Guide
Old pic of Nala a few days after I took her home. She was found dumped with some dead dogs on the side of the road. She’s 11 now, but she will always be my baby girl. Happy #NationalPuppyDay! #RescuePup