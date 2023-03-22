US Marshals involved in search for Florida manslaughter suspect who skipped trial

LEESBURG, Fla. – Law enforcement officials are still searching for a Lake County man who went to lunch while on trial for DUI manslaughter and never returned.

A U.S. Marshal’s task force is helping the Lake County Sheriff’s Office in the search for Zachery Waldo.

Officials on Tuesday surrounded a house on South East Street in Leesburg and tried to serve a search warrant after the marshals gathered enough intelligence to believe Waldo was there. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office and Leesburg police took part in the operation, but Waldo was not found.

Waldo, 36, is accused of being under the influence in a fatal crash in Leesburg in 2019 that killed three people, including a teenager.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Waldo was on trial last week for DUI manslaughter. He left on a lunch break and never returned.

The court has revoked Waldo’s bond.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: