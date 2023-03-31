ATV park, community center: Palm Bay pitches ideas for Compound after recent murders

PALM BAY, Fla. – After two hours of pitching development ideas for the future of the undeveloped Compound, Palm Bay said the city will look into the suggestions from its public workshop Thursday night before bringing those ideas back to the council for another debate.

“This is an issue that’s been plaguing our city for decades,” Mayor Rob Medina said about the Compound.

Besides an ATV park, those attending the workshop suggested building a community center, a soup kitchen, an amphitheater, and even a theme park on the blighted 2,900 acres.

The city council scheduled this meeting after Palm Bay police said the bodies of two teenagers, including 14-year-old Jeremiah Brown, were discovered in the Compound on Christmas.

“There’s been so many deaths that have taken place,” grandmother Carolyn Brown said.

After the Christmas homicides, the Brevard Sheriff’s Office said Daniel Sterns burned and dismembered 44-year-old Nancy Howery at the Compound in an attempt to hide her remains.

The police chief updated the public on the search for a killer in the case of the teenagers.

“We are continuing to collaborate with the state attorney’s office and with other organizations to ensure that we get what we want and that’s justice for both of them,” Chief Mariano Augello said.

Some also wanted no changes to the Compound.

Deputy Mayor Donny Felix said the city can work toward everyone’s interests.

“We can certainly secure that area and also keep the aspect of a great outdoors,” Felix said.

Ultimately, the city council would have to vote to approve proposals before any changes to the Compound are made official.

