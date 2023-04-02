News 6 political expert talks Trump indictment, DeSantis vs Disney

ORLANDO, Fla. – A grand jury in New York City voted last week to indict former president Donald Trump on charges surrounding alleged hush money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels during his 2016 presidential campaign.

It marked the first time in history a former U.S. president has faced criminal charges.

While it remains to be seen how the indictment could impact Trump’s 2024 presidential run, News 6 political expert Dr. Jim Clark expects it to be a major focus moving forward.

“There are pollsters right now surveying Americans, particularly Republicans, asking them if this makes them more likely to vote for Donald Trump, less likely or the same,” Clark said. “And from Florida’s perspective, is this going to help or hurt Ron DeSantis?”

Clark sat down with anchor Justin Warmoth on “The Weekly” to discuss the potential GOP presidential primary matchup between Trump and Gov. DeSantis — who hasn’t officially filed to run for president in 2024 — and the latest development in the governor’s fight with Disney.

“I don’t think anyone saw this coming,” Clark said. “Basically, what’s happened here is that Disney took steps before the new board took over. The board, which thought it was going to be all powerful and even talked about getting involved in Disney content and Disney rides, now finds itself fairly limited to picking up the trash along the highways.”

