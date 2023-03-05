Understanding the world of artificial intelligence and its future impacts

ORLANDO, Fla. – There have been many movies on the rise of robots, trying to show the world what artificial intelligence, or AI, might look like in the future.

Today, though, we’re surrounded by AI that’s far more mundane than “I, Robot” or the HAL 9000 computer that “2001: A Space Odyssey” depicted. Your social media feed, voice-to-text and that robot vacuum cleaning your floors are all examples of modern artificial intelligence.

However, the rapid rise of a new AI application called ChatGPT has spawned hope and fear about the potential impacts artificial intelligence will have on humanity given its ability to write and respond in humanlike ways.

Dr. Rebecca Leis, a computer science program director at Full Sail University, sat down with anchor Justin Warmoth on “The Weekly” to help us better understand the world of AI.

“Artificial intelligence is essentially a way for machines to mimic human behavior,” Leis said. “There are generally two different categories of artificial intelligence: narrow AI and general AI. Narrow AI focuses on one task or a set of very specific tasks whereas general AI can do essentailly what a human does. Narrow AI is something like self-driving cars where they’re going to be detecting lane lines and trying to figure out if a pedestrian is on the street. General AI is like Data from ‘Star Trek.’”

Leis also discussed how AI could impact society in the future, the curriculum for Full Sail University students learning about AI and whether she believes it poses a threat to humanity.

