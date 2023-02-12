65º

Orlando developer talks future of downtown

Craig Ustler joins Justin Warmoth on ‘The Weekly’

Justin Warmoth, Anchor

ORLANDO, Fla. – Downtown Orlando is in the middle of a major face-lift.

You’re already seeing that transformation with the new Creative Village, which is located where the old Amway Arena once stood. The 68-acre property is now home to UCF and Valencia College’s downtown campus, Electronic Arts, and much-needed housing and retail shops.

Craig Ustler, the developer behind Creative Village, sat down with anchor Justin Warmoth on “The Weekly” to discuss the project’s next phase and how the city can turn the downtown corridor into more of a neighborhood.

