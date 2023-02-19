Dr. Phillips Center CEO reflects on 20-year journey

ORLANDO, Fla. – From Broadway shows to legendary musicians, the Dr. Phillips Center in downtown Orlando has hosted some incredible performances since it opened in 2014.

Not only is the venue’s architecture stunning, it’s also home to one of the world’s most acoustically-advanced theaters.

Steinmetz Hall, which just celebrated its first anniversary, achieved an N1 sound rating — the lowest level at which humans can detect sound.

Dr. Phillips Center president and CEO Kathy Ramsberger, who’s been involved since the idea was first discussed in 2003, sat down with anchor Justin Warmoth on “The Weekly” to talk about the 20-year journey and what else is planned for Orlando’s premier performance venue.

Click on the following link to see the full list of upcoming shows: drphillipscenter.org/events

