61º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Dr. Phillips Center CEO reflects on 20-year journey

Kathy Ramsberger joins anchor Justin Warmoth on ‘The Weekly’

Justin Warmoth, Anchor

Tags: Orlando, Orange County, Dr. Phillips Center, Weekly, The Weekly
Kathy Ramsberger joins anchor Justin Warmoth on ‘The Weekly’

ORLANDO, Fla. – From Broadway shows to legendary musicians, the Dr. Phillips Center in downtown Orlando has hosted some incredible performances since it opened in 2014.

Not only is the venue’s architecture stunning, it’s also home to one of the world’s most acoustically-advanced theaters.

Steinmetz Hall, which just celebrated its first anniversary, achieved an N1 sound rating — the lowest level at which humans can detect sound.

Dr. Phillips Center president and CEO Kathy Ramsberger, who’s been involved since the idea was first discussed in 2003, sat down with anchor Justin Warmoth on “The Weekly” to talk about the 20-year journey and what else is planned for Orlando’s premier performance venue.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click on the following link to see the full list of upcoming shows: drphillipscenter.org/events

You can listen to every episode of Florida’s Fourth Estate in the media player below:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Justin Warmoth joined News 6 in February 2013 as our Brevard County reporter. In March of 2016, after anchoring the weekend mornings since August of 2015, Justin was promoted to weekday morning anchor. You can catch him Monday through Friday mornings from 5-7 a.m. and at noon.

email