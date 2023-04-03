1 found dead in Marion County days after 2 others discovered shot along road, deputies say

A person was found dead Saturday in a vehicle partially submerged near a body of water days after another was found dead and a girl was shot and critically injured around the same area, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they responded to Malauka Loop and Malauka Loop Trace around 12:40 p.m. Saturday after receiving information relating to an ongoing death investigation. Upon arrival, investigators said they found a female dead in a vehicle partially submerged near a body of water.

This comes after deputies said they found a 16-year-old lying on the side of the road Thursday before 11 p.m. after she’d been shot in the area of Forest Lakes Park on SE 183rd Ave Road. She was transported to the hospital, where she remains in critical condition, deputies said.

The next day around 7:55 a.m., deputies said they found another person who’d been shot on the side of the road near SE 94th Street and SE 188th Court. He was pronounced dead at the scene, deputies said.

This investigation is ongoing.

If anyone saw anything suspicious or has any information, you’re asked to call Detective Ryan Stith at 352-368-3542. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers of Marion County by calling 352-368-7867 and referencing 23-22 in their tip.

