Man arrested after making mass shooting threat at West Melbourne workplace, police say

WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. – A man faces charges for possessing an illegal gun after he made threats to shoot his co-workers at a business in West Melbourne Thursday, according to police.

Officers were called to Mack Technologies, 7505 Technology Drive, just before noon. Investigators said Marcus Anderson, 34, told his coworkers he had “17 bullets for 17 heads” but added that he would signal to them before he started his “murderous rampage,” according to a news release.

Police said Anderson claimed he was only joking with his co-workers, but when officers searched his locker, they found a handgun in his backpack with a loaded magazine.

Investigators said they then searched Anderson’s vehicle and found a short-barreled AR-15-style gun with no serial number.

According to Florida law, Anderson would need to acquire a tax stamp to possess such a weapon, which he could not get because the gun has no serial number, the release said.

Anderson faces a charge of possession of a short-barreled rifle.

