Body discovered in St. Johns River after airboat found running nearby

News 6 is pushing the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission for answers after a bad boating accident was reported Tuesday night near the Lone Cabbage Fish Camp in Cocoa.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A person was found dead Tuesday in the St. Johns River, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

Two women on an airboat discovered the body underwater near the Lone Cabbage Fish Camp after they noticed another airboat running nearby with no one aboard.

“We had to move the boat out of the way and they had us lift him up and he was already gone. It was really sad,” witness Brittany Hendren said. “It was heartbreaking. It scared me for my husband being out on airboats, but the officer said it was the first time he’d ever seen it in 20 years.”

Holly Apgar, the other witness, added that she felt bad for the victim’s family.

“We enjoy the water all the time and it’s always really sad when you see something like this happen,” she said.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating the incident, but the agency has not released any details.

