Man accused of stealing semi-truck carrying $200K worth of food, Ocala police say

Alain Marti-Rosell, 39, was seen on video fleeing from the stolen truck, police said.

OCALA, Fla. – Ocala police announced the arrest of a man on Monday after he took a semi-truck that was carrying over $200,000 worth of food.

Police said that Alain Marti-Rosell, 39, was arrested on April 9 after being caught in the act. According to the department, Marti-Rosell is a non-U.S. citizen.

Ocala police posted footage of the arrest on social media Monday evening.

In the video, police follow the stolen semitruck to an intersection, at which point Marti-Rosell can be seen fleeing from the vehicle. Eventually, police track down Marti-Rosell with the help of a K-9 unit, the video shows.

Marti-Rosell faces charges of grand theft, grand theft of a motor vehicle, grand theft of cargo worth $50,000 or more, dealing in stolen property, and resisting an officer without violence. He is held on bond of $126,000.

