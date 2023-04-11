New info to be released in case of missing Daytona Beach woman found dead in 2015

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Officials on Tuesday will provide an update in a 2015 cold case of a Daytona Beach pregnant woman who was found slain in a cemetery.

Shaquierra Pinckney, 22, was found naked and burned in a private cemetery in Putnam County in September 2015.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office will hold a news conference later in the day about a grand jury indictment in the case, although no other details have been released.

According to the Daytona Beach News-Journal, Pinckney was four months pregnant and had two daughters, who were 18 months old and a 3 years old, when she died.

