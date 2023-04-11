75º

New info to be released in case of missing Daytona Beach woman found dead in 2015

Shaquierra Pinckney found burned in private cemetery

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Officials on Tuesday will provide an update in a 2015 cold case of a Daytona Beach pregnant woman who was found slain in a cemetery.

Shaquierra Pinckney, 22, was found naked and burned in a private cemetery in Putnam County in September 2015.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office will hold a news conference later in the day about a grand jury indictment in the case, although no other details have been released.

According to the Daytona Beach News-Journal, Pinckney was four months pregnant and had two daughters, who were 18 months old and a 3 years old, when she died.

About the Author:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

