‘Horrific crime:’ Body found burning in Florida field

Hillsborough sheriff believes crime was isolated incident

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Body found burning in open field in Florida. (Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.)

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – A body was found burning Saturday morning in an open Florida field, according to sheriff’s officials.

The fire was in Ruskin, Florida, in Hillsborough County.

According to the sheriff’s office, someone called 911 to report a mannequin on fire. When deputies arrived, they determined it was a person with “upper body trauma.”

The person, who was pronounced dead, has not been identified due to the severity of the burns, according to the sheriff’s office.

“This is a jarring scene,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a news release. “At this time, our deputies are doing everything they can to determine what happened to this person. We do believe this is an isolated incident, and we will continue to work tirelessly until we determine how this horrific crime occurred.”

An investigation is ongoing.

