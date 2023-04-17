Missing Ocala man found safe

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – UPDATE: A missing Ocala man has been found safe.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said early Monday that Yerson Jiminez was “located and is safe.”

No other details were released.

ORIGINAL STORY: Deputies in Marion County are seeking help locating a missing Ocala man last seen on Sunday afternoon.

According to a news release, 37-year-old Yerson Jimenez was last seen Sunday around noon at the Tuscany Restaurant and Bar located at 1450 SW 154th St. in Ocala.

Deputies said that family members received concerning statements from Yerson and are concerned for his well-being.

Yerson was last seen driving a black Honda Insight with the Florida tag IT9 8GW.

According to the release, the vehicle will have a discolored rear bumper and a missing hub cap on the right passenger side.

If you have any information regarding Yerson’s location, please call 911.

