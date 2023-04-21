Arson arrest after DeLand home engulfed in flames, officials say

No injuries after DeLand home engulfed in flames, firefighters say

DeLAND, Fla. – A woman was arrested Friday after she torched her own home, according to Deland police.

Gina White, 62, was arrested following the fire at her home located at 517 E. Walts Ave. at 2:09 a.m,

When first responders arrived at the home, it was enveloped in flames, according to the fire department. Crews managed to douse the fire and no one was hurt.

Investigators did not give a motive for the arson.

White faces a charge of arson of a structure, records show. She was being held by Volusia County Corrections on $5,000 bond at last check.

Gina White, 62 (Volusia County Corrections)

