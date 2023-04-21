Celebration High School coach accused of sexual misconduct with students facing more charges

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A former Celebration High School coach arrested earlier this month, accused of sexual misconduct with students, is facing more charges, records show.

Samuel Figueroa, 43, is accused of sexual misconduct with at least two students.

Last week, Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez said during a news conference that two girls came forward to report Figueroa and accused him of touching them sexually.

“In one case, he instructed a student to go into the girls bathroom and take pictures of her breasts and send him these pictures. In other cases, he made vulgar sexual remarks regarding how several students looked and how their bodies get him sexually aroused. Unfortunately, it didn’t just stop there with his sick comments,” Lopez said.

At the time of his arrest, Figueroa faced charges of promoting a sexual performance by a child, unlawful use of a two-way communication device in the commission of a felony, two counts of authority figure soliciting lewd conduct, lewd and lascivious conduct, sexual battery against a victim 16 and/or 17 years old and lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim between 12 and 16 years old.

Now, according to jail records, Figueroa is facing five additional charges, including child abuse and bribery.

“He will hopefully be staying in jail for a long time. He has abused his power. He’s abused his position and is a sexual deviant who was lurking in our schools. Thanks for the brave students for coming forward and exposing this guy for the monster that he is,” Lopez said after Figueroa’s arrest.

Figueroa worked as the assistant baseball coach and girl’s basketball coach before resigning in March.

