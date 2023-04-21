Prosecutors want Winter Springs man jailed after Capitol riot conviction

Images included in the arrest warrant for John Nassif, of Winter Springs, Fla. for his accused role in the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021. (Images: FBI)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Federal prosecutors on Thursday recommended that a Winter Springs man spend 21 days in jail for his role in the Capitol Hill riot in 2021.

John Nassif, 56, was found guilty in December of four charges, including entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct inside a restricted building, violent entry inside the Capitol and parading inside the Capitol.

FBI agents arrested Nassif in May 2021 after they received tips that he had posted about his involvement on social media.

According to sentencing guidelines, Nassif faces a maximum sentence of two years in prison if the sentences are served consecutively.

Federal prosecutors this week submitted their recommendations for Nassif’s sentencing, which included 21 months of detention, 60 hours of community service and $500 in restitution.

Nassif’s attorney submitted letters of support from friends and family for the court to consider as it decides a proper sentence.

Those included a letter from Sheila Pate, who wrote, “He loved nothing more than serving his country. He was always a dedicated employee and was looked up to by his employees. He is extremely responsible and always good for his word.”

Nassif will be sentenced on April 27.

He is one of 36 Central Florida residents who have been arrested and charged in connection with the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.