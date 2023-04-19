Prosecutors seek jail time for St. Cloud man in Capitol riot case

A U.S. Department of Justice surveillance photo shows Luis Hallon, Traci Isaacs and Leslie Gray inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Federal prosecutors want a St. Cloud man to spend 21 days in jail for his role in the attack on the U.S. Capitol in 2021, according to court documents.

FBI agents arrested Luis Hallon in June of 2022, along with his wife, Traci Issacs. Leslie Gray was also arrested.

Investigators linked them to the Oath Keepers organization.

According to the Department of Justice, the three walked to the Capitol and entered through the rotunda doors.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

The department said Gray took videos inside the building and is heard saying in one video, “I am in Congress. This is our house. This is our house! … I don’t know what we are doing now but we are in here. We’ve taken it.”

Hallon originally faced four charges, but agreed to plead guilty in December to parading inside the U.S. Capitol.

That charge carries a maximum sentence of six months in prison.

On Wednesday, prosecutors submitted paperwork asking a federal judge to sentence Hallon to 21 days in detention, three years probation and 60 hours of community service.

Hallon’s attorney also filed documents asking for a lighter sentence.

He asked the judge to sentence Hallon to one year unsupervised probation and community service.

“To his credit, Mr. Hallon has fully acknowledged his misconduct,” wrote attorney Allen Orenberg. “He pled guilty at a pre-trial stage in the proceedings thus saving valuable judicial resources, as well as the resources of the U.S. Attorney’s Office.”

The attorney also said Hallon’s actions on Jan. 6, 2021 were far different than those who had been incarcerated.

“Mr. Hallon was far more cooperative with law enforcement, did not attempt to hide any evidence, did not participate in questionable or violent conduct, and he has not publicly blamed another group for the violence that day,” he wrote.

Hallon will be sentenced on April 26.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: