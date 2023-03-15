Most-wanted Capitol riot suspect agrees to plea deal

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man once identified by the FBI as one of the “top ten most wanted” after the riot on Capitol Hill has agreed to a plea deal.

FBI agents arrested Jonathan Munafo in April 2021 in Orlando after agents were tipped off by someone who had known Munafo for 20 years.

It was not clear what Munafo was doing in Orlando at the time.

According to a statement of facts from the FBI, on Jan. 6 Munafo was caught on video hitting a Capitol police officer twice in the head with his fists and then taking the officer’s shield.

Munafo was also seen trying to break a window at the Capitol with a wooden flagpole, according to investigators.

FBI: Photo of Jonathan Munafo taking a Capitol police officer's shield during the Jan. 6 riot (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

At the time of his arrest, investigators also revealed Munafo had called 911 140 times the day before the assault on the Capitol.

In those calls, Munafo told a 911 operator he knew where she lived and that he would maim or kill her and her family, records show. Munafo is accused of telling her, “[P]ut a (expletive) cop on the phone now you stupid (expletive), or it’s going to go way worse for your family,” as well as, “(Expletive), I’m gonna cut your throat. I’m gonna make you eat your (expletive) nose. I’m gonna hurt you bad for this. It won’t be today, it won’t be tomorrow, it’ll be (expletive) soon, though, you stupid (expletive). Insurrection Act, I’m coming to your door first and it’s public knowledge, you stupid, stupid (expletive),” and, “Each one of these calls are gonna be like a charge, right? I’ll never see a judge.”

Information uncovered during a search warrant showed that Munafo placed those calls on Jan. 5 while at a truck stop in Dunn, North Carolina, agents said. That same day, he also made Google searches for “Freedom Plaza, Washington, DC,” “Calhoun sheriff Michigan,” and for firearm and military surplus stores, according to the complaint.

FBI: Jonathan Munafo (left) at the Capitol on Jan. 6 (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Federal investigators said Munafo is also accused of threatening to shoot a man at a highway rest stop in Salisbury, Massachusetts on Sept. 14, 2020. Records show he was driving a vehicle covered in Trump bumper stickers and that he was tracked down by his license plate number.

Munafo was scheduled to appear in federal court in Washington, D.C., on Friday, but that has been reset for April 21 as a plea hearing.

Details of the plea agreement have not been revealed.

