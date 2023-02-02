Central Florida Oath Keepers leader faces sentencing in May

WASHINTON, D.C. – A Central Florida man convicted of conspiring to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential election will be sentenced in May, a judge announced on Thursday.
Kelly Meggs, of Dunnellon, was convicted of sedition conspiracy in November.
Prosecutors claimed Meggs was the Florida leader of the Oath Keepers and conspired with national leader Elmer Stewart Rhodes and others to storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Meggs and Rhodes will be sentenced on May 25, according to court records.
They each face a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.
The announcement came on the same day that jury selection began in the trial of his wife, Connie.
Connie Meggs is charged with illegally entering the capitol and destroying property.
She is on trial alongside two other Central Florida residents: William Isaacs and James Beeks.
That trial was expected to last several weeks.
