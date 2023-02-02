Central Florida Oath Keepers leader faces sentencing in May

The FBI says video shows Kelly Meggs (pictured) and his wife Connie Meggs at a gun range in Leesburg months before the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol Building.

WASHINTON, D.C. – A Central Florida man convicted of conspiring to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential election will be sentenced in May, a judge announced on Thursday.

Kelly Meggs, of Dunnellon, was convicted of sedition conspiracy in November.

Prosecutors claimed Meggs was the Florida leader of the Oath Keepers and conspired with national leader Elmer Stewart Rhodes and others to storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

FILE - Stewart Rhodes, founder of the citizen militia group known as the Oath Keepers speaks during a rally outside the White House in Washington, on June 25, 2017.

Meggs and Rhodes will be sentenced on May 25, according to court records.

They each face a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

The announcement came on the same day that jury selection began in the trial of his wife, Connie.

Kelly and Connie Meggs (Courtesy)

Connie Meggs is charged with illegally entering the capitol and destroying property.

She is on trial alongside two other Central Florida residents: William Isaacs and James Beeks.

That trial was expected to last several weeks.

