Orlando activists ‘Walkout 2 Learn’ to protest new Florida legislation

ORLANDO, Fla. – Protestors gathered outside of Orlando City Hall on Friday to protest legislation recently passed by Florida lawmakers, including an expansion to the Parental Rights in Education law, which has been dubbed by critics as “Don’t Say Gay.”

Critics of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took part in school walkouts and protests on Friday. Activists said they are determined for the governor to hear their message while protesting legislation he’s voiced support for.

Another controversial bill involved SB-1438 — dubbed the Protection of Children Act — which is aimed at preventing children from attending sexually explicit “adult live performances.”

Supporters argue that it prevents children from being exposed to obscene material, though critics say that it could also impact drag and Pride-related events.

Other bills passed by lawmakers earlier this week include:

HB 1521 “Safety in Private Spaces Act” — requires that places like jails or medical clinics provide exclusive restrooms on the basis of sex

SB 254 “Treatments for Sex Reassignment” — prevents children from undergoing sex-reassignment treatments like hormone replacement or surgery

Andrea Montanez is a transgender woman who took part in a rally outside Orlando City Hall. Montanez said she fears heated rhetoric in Tallahassee will result in increased violence against Florida’s transgender community.

“It’s coming, a lot of danger,” Montanez said.

Across Florida on Friday, participants of the “Walkout 2 Learn” event walked out of schools to show their symbolic opposition to several new laws limiting instruction of topics like gender identity or sexual orientation.

A state board approved expanding the Parental Rights in Education law to grades K-12, with supporters maintaining that they aren’t appropriate topics for public schools to be teaching children.

Opponents of the expansion say that it limits the number of subjects that students can learn about.

“I never would have learned about my history of the woman rights movement if it wasn’t for a UCF woman’s gender study classes. Who helped me understand my ancestor’s history so I can be empowered by that and carry on,” said Florida State Rep, Anna Eskamani (D).

Gov. Ron DeSantis said the laws are to protect Florida’s students.

“The woke represents a war on truth and because it’s a war on truth, we must represent, we must engage in a war on woke,” Desantis said.

