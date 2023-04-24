Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 4/24/23

This week’s recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.
MONDAY
Ingredients
- pork tenderloin 1 - 1.5lbs each*
- pork seasoning or rub
Instructions
- Preheat smoker to 225°F.
- While smoker is preheating, coat tenderloins generously with your favorite spice blend or rub.
- Place tenderloins in preheated smoker, making sure there is room around each piece of meat for the smoke/hot air to circulate.
- Close smoker and cook until pork reaches a minimum internal temperature of 145°F (we do not recommend exceeding 165°F). It should take about 90 minutes to reach 145°F.
- Remove pork from smoker and allow it to rest about 10 minutes before slicing.
TUESDAY
Ingredients
- 1 egg
- 1 cup milk
- 1 Tablespoon all purpose flour
- 1/2 Tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- 2 teaspoons all purpose seasoning I used Aunt Cora’s Soulful Seasoning
- 3 1/2 cups all purpose flour
- oil for frying (I used olive oil)
- 6 - 8 huge pickles sliced (seriously, like deli size)
- ranch dressing to dip
Instructions
- In a small bowl, whisk egg, milk, Worcestershire sauce and 1 Tablespoon flour.
- In a large bowl, combine 3 1/2 cups flour and all purpose seasoning.
- Preparing frying pan with about 1/2 inch of hot oil.
- Dip pickle slices in the wet ingredient bowl, then the dry ingredient bowl. Dip again in the wet ingredient bowl, then once more in the dry ingredient bowl. Place gently in hot oil until lightly browned. Turn and brown on the other side.
- Remove from oil and place fried pickles on a paper towel covered plate, then enjoy with some ranch dressing dip!
WEDNESDAY
Ingredients
- 4-6 cube steaks
- 1 small yellow or white sweet onion sliced
- 2 cans condensed cream of mushroom soup 10.5 ounces each
- 1 envelope beefy onion dry soup mix
- 4 tablespoons unsalted butter sliced
- optional garnish fresh parsley or green onion, minced
Instructions
- In a mixing bowl, whisk together the cream of mushroom soup and dry onion soup mix.
- Layer ingredients into your slow cooker as follows: ¼ of the soup mixture, ½ the sliced onions, all of the cubed steak, remaining onions, remaining soup mixture, butter slices.
- Cover and cook on low for 4 - 6 hours, or high for 3- 4 hours, until meat is tender.
- Garnish as desired.
THURSDAY
Ingredients
- 2 slices white sandwich bread
- 1 tomato cut into ½ inch slices
- 2 tablespoons mayonnaise
- salt & pepper to taste
Instructions
- Spread about 1 tablespoon of mayonnaise on each slice of bread.
- Depending on how big your tomato is, layer 2 to 3 slices on one slice of bread, then sprinkle with salt and pepper and place the other slice of bread mayo side down on top.
- Cut in half and enjoy!
FRIDAY
Ingredients
- 4 egg yolks
- ¾ cup granulated sugar
- ½ cup lemon juice about 3 lemons worth
- 1 tablespoon lemon zest about 2 lemons worth
- 6 tablespoons salted butter room temperature
Instructions
- In the bottom of a double boiler (see notes if you don’t have a double boiler) bring water to a boil.
- When water is boiling, add egg yolks, sugar, lemon juice, and lemon zest to the top portion of the double boiler and whisk until smooth. (We recommend using a glass bowl on top and a silicone whisk).
- Continue whisking gently for 10 to 20 minutes, until the mixture has reduced by about half and begun to thicken. (It will be done when it will coat the back of a spoon without dripping off).
- Remove from heat, and gently stir in the softened butter. Pour the mixture through a fine mesh sieve and dispose of remnants.
- Transfer curd to an air tight container and chill for at least 3 hours.