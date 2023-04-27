Man flown to hospital after fight at Lake County home ends in shooting, deputies say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was taken to the hospital after a fight inside a home near Mount Dora ended in gunfire, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they were called to a home on Southland Road just after 4 p.m.

Investigators said there was a fight at the home and a man was shot. The victim had to be flown to a hospital in Orlando, according to a news release.

Deputies have not said what started the fight or what shape the victim is in.

The sheriff’s office has not said whether anyone was taken into custody or if the shooter could face charges, only that the scene is secure and there is no further danger to the public.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

