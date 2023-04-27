78º

LIVE

Local News

Man flown to hospital after fight at Lake County home ends in shooting, deputies say

Shooting happened in home along Southland Road

Thomas Mates, Digital Storyteller

Tags: Gun Violence, Lake County
Lake County Sheriff's Office (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was taken to the hospital after a fight inside a home near Mount Dora ended in gunfire, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they were called to a home on Southland Road just after 4 p.m.

Investigators said there was a fight at the home and a man was shot. The victim had to be flown to a hospital in Orlando, according to a news release.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider | SNOW WAY: Ice covers I-95 in Fla. | DeSantis vs. Disney: Governor responds to lawsuit]

Deputies have not said what started the fight or what shape the victim is in.

The sheriff’s office has not said whether anyone was taken into custody or if the shooter could face charges, only that the scene is secure and there is no further danger to the public.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Thomas Mates is a digital storyteller for News 6 and ClickOrlando.com. He also produces the podcast Florida Foodie. Thomas is originally from Northeastern Pennsylvania and worked in Portland, Oregon before moving to Central Florida in August 2018. He graduated from Temple University with a degree in Journalism in 2010.

email