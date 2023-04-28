Florida House passes bill requiring AAPI history, culture instruction

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida House unanimously approved a bill Wednesday that would require schools to teach Asian American and Pacific Islander history in K-12 classrooms.

The bill, which received bipartisan support after being introduced by the Education and Employment Committee, has now been handed to the Florida Senate for a vote.

The new curriculum includes education on World War II Japanese internment camps and the immigration, citizenship, civil rights, identity and culture of the AAPI population.

The Make Us Visible campaign was formed to help champion legislation like this and “to provide every community with the support and resources necessary for them to begin their conversations on Asian American history,” according to its website.

The organization has been working with parents, students, teachers and community members to advocate for the legislation.

Ricky Ly, a civil engineer and food blogger in Central Florida, also organized efforts to rally in Tallahassee, alongside the Orlando Chinese Professional Association, earlier this month in support of the bill.

“Studying AAPI history can help students understand the remarkable achievements and resilience of Asian American and Pacific Islander communities in the face of challenges,” Ly wrote, in part, in a letter issued to the Legislature. “Learning about the rich cultural heritage, notable accomplishments, and significant contributions of AAPI individuals throughout history can instill a sense of admiration, inspiration, and pride in our nation’s diversity and multiculturalism.”

The passage of the bill also comes months after Florida Sen. Linda Stewart announced a similar bill mandating the instruction of Asian American culture and history.

“I just want us to recognize the Asian American culture and teach the young people about that culture,” Stewart said in January. “If they learn about it, then they are less likely to go on the street and beat ‘em up because that’s what they are doing. They are shooting them and beating them up.”

