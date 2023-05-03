82º

WATCH LIVE: Osceola sheriff discusses attack on umpire during high school baseball game

Parent punches umpire in head during high school baseball game near Kissimmee, deputies say | Attack happened during game on April 18

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: Osceola County, Kissimmee, Crime

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A parent is accused of punching an umpire in the head during a high school baseball game near Kissimmee, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the parent, whose name has not been released, attacked the umpire at Liberty High School on April 18.

The parent is facing charges of battery on a sports official and disruption of a school function.

No other information has been released.

Sheriff Marcos Lopez will be providing an update at 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday. News 6 will be streaming his remarks live at the top of this story.

About the Author:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

