Disney worker last seen in Kissimmee considered endangered, deputies say

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Deputies in Osceola County are looking for a missing woman last seen leaving for her job at Walt Disney World.

Relatives say Constance Lynn Campbell, 65, was last seen the morning of Friday, April 28 before leaving for her job at Animal Kingdom. They believe she is driving a blue 2019 Honda Civic with a Disney 50th anniversary specialty plate and Florida tag VC5MG.

The sheriff’s office says she may have been in the area o the Rodeway Inn hotel in Kissimmee at some point. She is considered missing endangered. The sheriff’s office did not explain why.

Campbell has light skin, brown hair and eyes, is about 5′3″ tall and weighs about 215 lbs.

If you know anything about Campbell’s whereabouts, call the sheriff’s office immediately at 407-348-2222, or dial 911.

