2 dead in fiery single-vehicle crash along I-4 in Osceola County, troopers say

Crash happened on I-4 near mile marker 64

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

Fatal crash on Interstate 4 in Osceola County (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A fiery single-vehicle crash on Interstate 4 in Osceola County left two people dead on Sunday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened in the westbound lanes of Interstate 4 near mile marker 64 around 2:30 p.m.

A preliminary investigation shows a BMW M5 was traveling westbound on Interstate 4 when the driver lost control for an unknown reason and ran off of the roadway right onto the outside grass shoulder.

As a result, the sedan started to rotate and the right rear of the vehicle struck a light pole then became engulfed in flames, according to the FHP.

The driver and passenger of the sedan were pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

Troopers said the outside westbound lane of Interstate 4 and the exit ramp to U.S. Highway 192 are blocked for the investigation, which is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

