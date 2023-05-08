WATCH LIVE at 10 a.m.: DeSantis speaks at American Aviation Flight Academy

(John Raoux, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, right, speaks at a news conference as Wilton Simpson, Commissioner of Agriculture listens, at the Reedy Creek Administration Building Monday, April 17, 2023, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. DeSantis and Florida lawmakers ratcheted up pressure on Walt Disney World on Monday by announcing legislation that will use the regulatory powers of Florida government to exert unprecedented oversight on the park resort's rides and monorail. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday will hold a news conference at the American Aviation Flight Academy in Brooksville.

The event is scheduled to start at 10 a.m., and the Republican governor will be joined by Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson.

The topic of conversation has not been released.

The news conference comes just days after the end of the Florida Legislative session, which established DeSantis as perhaps the most aggressive and accomplished conservative governor in the nation’s bitter culture wars — just as he prepares to enter the 2024 presidential contest as a top rival to former President Donald Trump.

