70º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Florida deals with statewide system outage with driver’s licenses, other services

Outage first reported Monday morning

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: Florida, Technology, Strange Florida
A temporary blockade on I-4, seen on traffic cameras the morning of Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – If you have an appointment at the DMV, you might want to check on that.

A statewide system outage is impacting driver’s license and other services as of Tuesday morning.

The issue was first reported Monday morning.

“Currently, FLHSMV has no update to provide. The issue is still being addressed. We apologize to those affected and will update once resolved,” the department wrote Monday evening.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Details of the issue have not been released, but the department described it as “an intermittent statewide issue.”

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

email