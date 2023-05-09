Florida deals with statewide system outage with driver’s licenses, other services

A temporary blockade on I-4, seen on traffic cameras the morning of Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022.

ORLANDO, Fla. – If you have an appointment at the DMV, you might want to check on that.

A statewide system outage is impacting driver’s license and other services as of Tuesday morning.

The issue was first reported Monday morning.

“Currently, FLHSMV has no update to provide. The issue is still being addressed. We apologize to those affected and will update once resolved,” the department wrote Monday evening.

Details of the issue have not been released, but the department described it as “an intermittent statewide issue.”

