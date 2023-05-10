80º

St. Cloud police officer accused of stealing, using dead person’s credit card information

Officer stole information responding to medical emergency, deputies say

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A St. Cloud police officer is accused of stealing and using a dead person’s credit card information, according to the sheriff’s office.

The officer, whose name has not been released, was arrested after an investigation by the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the officer stole the information when she responded to the scene of a medical emergency.

Details of the case will be discussed during a news conference at 11 a.m.

