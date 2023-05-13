Palm Coast man found dead in parking lot near senior apartment complex

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A 60-year-old Palm Coast man was found dead in his car on Friday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

In a release, troopers said that law enforcement received a call around 5:30 p.m. about a man who was unresponsive in the parking lot of 465 Landing Blvd. — nearby the Palm Coast Landing Senior Apartments.

Upon arrival, first responders found the man in the drivers seat of a sedan, troopers said.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

The release shows the man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation into the man’s death is ongoing. No additional information has been provided at this time.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: