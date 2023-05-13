77º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Palm Coast man found dead in parking lot near senior apartment complex

First responders found man outside the Palm Coast Landing Senior Apartments

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

Tags: Death Investigation, Flagler County, Palm Coast
FHP, Florida Highway Patrol, Police lights, Police siren, Police car, State Trooper, Police light (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A 60-year-old Palm Coast man was found dead in his car on Friday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

In a release, troopers said that law enforcement received a call around 5:30 p.m. about a man who was unresponsive in the parking lot of 465 Landing Blvd. — nearby the Palm Coast Landing Senior Apartments.

Upon arrival, first responders found the man in the drivers seat of a sedan, troopers said.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

The release shows the man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation into the man’s death is ongoing. No additional information has been provided at this time.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Anthony, a graduate of the University of Florida, joined ClickOrlando.com in April 2022.

email