Volusia woman accused of charging nearly $5K to step-mom’s credit card

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A Volusia County woman was arrested on Wednesday after nearly $5,000 was found charged to her step-mother’s stolen credit card, according to the sheriff’s office.

In an affidavit, deputies said that they were called back in March about a credit card fraud complaint.

The victim told investigators that all of her credit cards had been stolen from her safe, and several unauthorized charges had been made in DeLand, where her step-daughter — 26-year-old Allison Plucinik — lives, the affidavit shows.

However, Plucinik reportedly contacted her step-mother via Facebook Messenger and “confessed” to stealing the credit cards, explaining she used them for various purchases for her newborn child, deputies said.

Investigators said they discovered that around $5,000 had been charged to one of the cards, including purchases from Wal-Mart, Sunny’s Wine and Liquor, Hulu, Lavish Nail Spa, Winn-Dixie, E-Cig Source and Lowes — among others.

Upon speaking with several of the businesses found in the list of purchases, deputies found that Plucinik had made purchases at the businesses with her boyfriend.

Plucinik was ultimately taken into custody on Wednesday afternoon. She faces charges of credit card theft, fraudulent use of a credit card and grand theft. She was released on $13,000 bond.

