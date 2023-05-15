Deputy helps trap giant boa constrictor in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A Seminole County deputy helped trap a 6-foot long boa constrictor last week, according to the sheriff’s office.

According to a tweet from the department, Deputy Leguizamo helped wrangle the escaped snake on Old Lake Mary Road early Wednesday.

Snakes Alive!

Deputy Leguizamo helped round up this escaped six-foot Boa on Old Lake Mary road early Wednesday. She contacted a local exotic animal rescue and handed it over for safekeeping. pic.twitter.com/WTncZ4eMHC — Seminole County S.O. (@SeminoleSO) May 13, 2023

Officials with the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said the deputy contacted a local exotic animal rescue to hand over the snake for safekeeping.

This comes as a curious alligator stopped by an east Orange County fire station Saturday, proving that interesting wildlife is all around us in Central Florida.

