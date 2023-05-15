88º

Local News

Deputy helps trap giant boa constrictor in Seminole County

Snake was captured near Old Lake Mary Road

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

Tags: Seminole County, Strange Florida, Animals, Wildlife
Deputy Leguizamo helped trap an escaped 6-foot boa constrictor (Seminole County Sheriff's Office)

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A Seminole County deputy helped trap a 6-foot long boa constrictor last week, according to the sheriff’s office.

According to a tweet from the department, Deputy Leguizamo helped wrangle the escaped snake on Old Lake Mary Road early Wednesday.

Officials with the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said the deputy contacted a local exotic animal rescue to hand over the snake for safekeeping.

This comes as a curious alligator stopped by an east Orange County fire station Saturday, proving that interesting wildlife is all around us in Central Florida.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Jacob joined ClickOrlando.com in 2022. He spent 19 years at the Orlando Sentinel, mostly as a photojournalist and video journalist, before joining Spectrum News 13 as a web editor and digital journalist in 2021.

email