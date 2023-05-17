Boy Scout builds, donates 2 flag retirement drop boxes to Winter Springs

Richard Otto American Legion Post 243, Winter Springs Mayor Kevin McCann Luke Everson and Matt Everson (left to right)

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. – A Seminole County Boy Scout built and donated two flag retirement drop boxes to the City of Winter Springs, according to a news release.

Luke Everson, with Troop 617 from Oviedo, had the idea for the boxes as his Eagle Scout project to honor family members and local veterans.

Residents can “now respectfully retire old, or faded American flags thanks to the efforts of one local Scout,” the release read in part.

Flags can be placed into the boxes inside of the lobby of the Winter Springs City Hall, located at 1126 East State Road 434, or the Winter Springs Police Department lobby at 300 North Moss Road. Both locations are open for drop-offs Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Everson presented one of the boxes to Winter Springs Mayor Kevin McCann on May 2.

“I have a lot of family members who are veterans. I wanted to do something important to me,” Everson said.

One of the two flag retirement drop boxes in Winter Springs. (City of Winter Springs)

The collected flags will be picked up by American Legion Post 243 to be retired per U.S. Flag Code, according to the release.

