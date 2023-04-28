Winter Springs man sentenced to jail time for Capitol attack

Images included in the arrest warrant for John Nassif, of Winter Springs, Fla. for his accused role in the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021. (Images: FBI)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A federal judge sentenced a Winter Springs man to seven months imprisonment on Thursday for his involvement in the attack on the U.S. Capitol in 2021.

John Nassif, 56, was found guilty in December of four charges, including entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct inside a restricted building, violent entry inside the Capitol and parading inside the Capitol.

FBI agents arrested Nassif in May 2021 after they received tips that he had posted about his involvement on social media.

Federal prosecutors had submitted their recommendations for Nassif’s sentencing, which included 21 months of detention, 60 hours of community service and $500 in restitution.

Nassif’s attorney submitted letters of support from friends and family for the court to consider as it decides a proper sentence.

In the end, Judge John D. Bates decided Nassif should spend seven months incarcerated for each of two counts: entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct inside a restricted building.

For the charges of violent entry of the Capitol and demonstrating inside the Capitol, Nassif will face six months of incarceration for each count.

All of his jail sentences will run concurrently.

He will also face twelve months of supervised release and be required to pay $500 in restitution.

Nassif is one of 36 Central Florida residents charged and arrested in connection with the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

