St. Cloud man sentenced to probation for role in Capitol attack

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A federal judge sentenced a St. Cloud man to two years of probation for his role in the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Luis Hallon was arrested at his home in June of 2022 along with his wife, Traci Isaacs, and Leslie Gray.

Prosecutors claimed the three of them were members of the Oath Keepers who planned to meet with other members in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021.

Documents show a surveillance image of Luis Hallon and Traci Isaacs at the U.S. Capitol

According to the Department of Justice, the three walked to the Capitol and entered through the Rotunda Doors.

Prosecutors claimed Hallon stayed inside the Capitol for approximately 14 minutes before leaving.

Hallon originally faced four criminal charges, but he agreed to a plea deal in December, in which he pleaded guilty to parading inside the U.S. Capitol.

In court on Wednesday, Hallon expressed regret for his actions that day.

“That’s not me,” he told the federal judge. “It was wrong. It will never happen again.”

Prosecutors were seeking jail time for Hallon, while his defense attorney was seeking an unsupervised probated sentence.

In the end, the judge sentenced Hallon to 24 months of supervised probation, he will be required to pay $500 in restitution and he will need to complete 60 hours of community service.

Isaacs agreed to a plea deal last week, where she pleaded guilty to one charge of altering or destroying a record.

The maximum sentence she could face is 20 years in prison.

She will be sentenced at a later date.

Gray will have a change of plea hearing on May 10.

