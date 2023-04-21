St. Cloud woman agrees to plea deal in Capitol riot case

Traci Isaacs seen circled in an a U.S. Department of Justice investigative report.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A St. Cloud woman, associated with the Oath Keepers organization, agreed to a plea deal with federal prosecutors for her involvement in the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Traci Isaacs, 53, was arrested last June along with her husband, Luis Hallon, and St. Cloud resident, 57-year-old Leslie Gray.

According to the Department of Justice, the three walked to the U.S. Capitol and entered through the rotunda doors.

Documents show Isaacs and Hallon took photographs and videos on their cell phones, which prosecutors claimed Isaacs deleted after she was contacted by investigators.

They claimed she also deleted more than 100 text messages on her phone and Oath Keepers contacts.

A U.S. Department of Justice surveillance photo shows Luis Hallon, Traci Isaacs and Leslie Gray inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

They also claimed she instructed others to do the same.

One of the text messages recovered by investigators read, “It was a glorious but kida f***ed up. We should have done this differently. We should have occupied the Capitol with demands.”

In court on Friday, Isaacs pleaded guilty to one count of altering or destroying a record.

The charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. She will be sentenced at a later date.

Her plea deal came one week before her husband’s sentencing.

Hallon pleaded guilty in December 2022 to one charge of parading inside the U.S. Capitol.

Prosecutors announced this week they are seeking a sentence of 21 days in jail.

Isaac’s nephew, William Isaacs, who accompanied her to Washington, was convicted by a federal jury in March on a charge of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding.

He will be sentenced at a later date.

So far, 36 Central Florida residents have been charged in connection with the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

