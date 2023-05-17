Salvation Army of Seminole County rallies to earn $130K for emergency response van

The Salvation Army of Seminole County officially kicked off a fundraising campaign to help buy a community response van.

SANFORD, Fla. – The Salvation Army of Seminole County has officially kicked off a fundraising campaign to help buy a community response van.

For the last couple of years, volunteers from Salvation Army of Seminole County have been using other resources, and sometimes the emergency response van from the Orlando Area Command Center, to hand out meals.

The van is set to transport food, drinks, blankets and cleaning supplies during emergency and non-emergency situations.

“It’s really important for us to raise the funds,” Corps Officer Lt. Omar Lugo said. “We are trying to raise $130,000 to get a vehicle just like the one you see behind me.”

Lugo said the organization is in need of its own van, especially with hurricane season approaching.

“Seminole County has 11 cities, and as you know, during hurricanes, it’s pretty difficult to get to these communities,” Lugo said.

He said during Hurricanes Ian and Nicole last year, some volunteers used their own personal vehicles to hand out meals to residents who were affected by flooding.

“We didn’t have this truck so we did what we could out of our building. The EOC were able to deliver pallets to us here, but the folks needed to come to us. That defeats the purpose,” Lugo said.

While the Salvation Army’s mission is to continue “Doing The Most Good,” Lugo said its goal is to try to have the community response van ready to serve Seminole County by the end of the year, if not earlier.

If you wish to donate you can go to SalvationArmySanford.org or contact Christine at 407-949-4123.

