Wanted Indiana sex offender found camping near beach in Volusia County, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A wanted sex offender was discovered camping on a beach approach sidewalk in Volusia County on Thursday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the man — identified as 38-year-old Craig Kowal — was found after deputies were flagged down about him setting up camp there to sleep.

A background check showed that Kowal was a sex offender in Indiana who had been sought by law enforcement over the past two months, sheriff’s officials said on social media.

“Because his crime in Indiana was similar to Florida’s lewd or lascivious molestation of a victim between the ages of 12 and 15, Kowal is now required to register as a sexual offender in Florida,” a release from the sheriff’s office reads.

Kowal faces a charge of obstructing a public access. Deputies said he was taken to the Volusia County Branch Jail, where he was registered as a sexual offender by the sheriff’s office.

