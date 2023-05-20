Drawn together: Inaugural ‘Play Date’ event brings hundreds to Orlando’s Lake Lorna Doone Park

ORLANDO, Fla. – Nearly a thousand kids and families made their way to Orlando’s Lake Lorna Doone Park Saturday morning for the West Lakes District’s inaugural “Play Date.”

It’s an event that leaders plan to put on each year to give kids a positive outlet and to help showcase area businesses.

8-year-old Promise Golden said it was right on time and she enjoyed it.

“I colored, I painted a rock and I’m about to play with playdough,” Golden said.

Inaugural 'play date' event brings hundreds to Orlando's Lake Lorna Doone Park

She joined hundreds of kids and families for the first-ever “Play Date.” There were sports, music, card games and so much more fun.

Promise’s grandmother said it gave her granddaughter and other kids something positive to do, and she appreciates the many people behind the effort.

“To see there are still caring people in the community to take the time to do these things for our kids and provide a wonderful atmosphere,” said Aundrea Best. “We need to start to set role models to these kids.”

Justin Kinsey is the executive director of the West Lakes Market Street District which put on this event in collaboration with the Orlando Magic, District 5 City Commissioner Regina Hill and so many other community partners on hand to provide resources.

“Events like this, let’s come play together, let’s live together and hopefully when we out there living, it’s a much better place out there,” Kinsey said. “A place designed for everybody, all ages, come play.”

Hill said it’s a good thing.

“It’s a great event to bring the community and the businesses together‚” Hill said. “Right now, when it comes to youth violence, we’re having some tough times in the county and the city of Orlando, but to have kids come out here, doing positive activities, getting to know other kids and really bonding, I think that’s how we really curb some of the things that’s going on.”

