NAACP issues travel advisory, claims Florida is ‘hostile territory’

The ongoing back-and-forth between the state and the NAACP has hit a new chapter, with the organization issuing a travel alert to those thinking about visiting Florida.

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People issued the travel advisory over the weekend.

It calls Florida an “openly hostile environment towards African Americans, people of color and the LGBTQ plus community.”

The advisory points to recent legislation that the NAACP claims targets minority communities, such as banning state colleges from having programs on diversity, equity and inclusion.

“A lot of people would interpret that to mean why would you go into an environment where you know you’re not welcome,” said Florida State Sen. Geraldine Thompson.

“We’re saying to come. Just be aware what kind of state it is,” said Kran Riley, the Orange County Branch president of the NAACP. “We just feel that it’s time for us to warn individuals that when they come to Florida, they’re coming into a hostile territory.”

Orange County Comptroller Phil Diamond said he’ll be watching the travel advisory’s impact on tourism.

“It certainly won’t help, but as far as how much it’s going to hurt remains to be seen,” Diamond said. “I think it’s something that will have some adverse effect on tourism... I want to see people come here. I want to see people want to come here.”

Meantime, Chad McKendrick and his wife own a financial literacy business in Eatonville — one of the first Black self-governing municipalities in the country.

He said politics aside, tourists and people who attend events like the annual Zora Festival in Eatonville help his bottom line.

“I’m not against (the NAACP) banning, go head and ban. But if you’re going to ban, don’t ban us too,” Mckendrick said. “You don’t run from it, you change it, you make a difference.”

Visit Florida, a tourism-marketing organization for the state, weighed in too.

“I think it’s unfair to the people who live here in our state and are really proud to call it home. It’s a weaponization of travel,” said Visit Florida President and CEO Dana Young.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said in a statement, ”Orange County is open for business. Our residents represent a broad diaspora of cultures, which makes us stronger as a society. Please be assured our community values diversity and embraces inclusion. Hate is never welcome here. We look forward to working with the NAACP to reassure them and others that Orange County is a caring, compassionate and welcoming community.”

Casandra Matej, President and CEO of Visit Orlando, also released a statement, saying, “It is too early to predict the impact of the travel advisory. We have been receiving inquiries and concerned calls from groups and travelers primarily around the safety of our destination. Orlando has always been and will continue to be a diverse, welcoming and inclusive community. As the top travel destination in the country and longstanding leader in the travel industry, our community has a history of welcoming all to our destination. Travel and tourism positively impacts our community and plays a valuable role in ongoing engagement and dialogue. Visit Orlando is responding to travel advisory inquiries reinforcing our safe and welcoming destination.”

In addition, the Orange County Convention Center stated the following:

At this time, the OCCC has not had any event cancellations in response to the NAACP travel advisory. Clients/customers have reached out previously regarding the impacts of the Equality Florida travel ban, and the OCCC has remained committed to prioritizing a diverse, equitable and inclusive environment for its clients and guests. With the leadership of Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings, Orange County has led diversity, equity and inclusion efforts in Florida. Mayor Demings’ administration is committed to creating a culture of innovation, collaboration and inclusion, where diversity is embraced, and no one is left behind. Katarina Dos Santos, Marketing and Communications Manager at the Orange County Convention Center

