Man accused of luring, killing 38-year-old found set on fire in Lake County

Darion McGee arrested in 2021 murder

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: Lake County, Crime
Darion McGee (Lake County Sheriff's Office)

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A man accused of luring and fatally shooting a 38-year-old later found set on fire in Lake County in December 2021 was arrested, records show.

Darion McGee, 30, was booked on Sunday into the Lake County jail.

According to an arrest affidavit, McGee was texting and meeting with the victim, 38-year-old Mustafa Connelly, to arrange a robbery together.

When the two met up on Dec. 17, 2021, to conduct the robbery, Connelly was shot at least twice in the back before being found on 1645 Veech Road, a property known locally as “the car wash,” burning in an orange Hyundai passenger vehicle, according to the affidavit.

McGee faces a second-degree murder charge.

About the Author:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

