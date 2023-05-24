News 6 wins regional Edward R. Murrow award for Excellence in Innovation

WKMG-TV is the winner of a Regional Murrow Award for Innovation

ORLANDO, Fla. – WKMG-TV News 6 has been honored by the Radio Television Digital News Association with a regional Edward R. Murrow award for Excellence in Innovation.

RTDNA awarded WKMG-TV for its News 6+ Takeover programming, which changes the way the audience views local news.

“I am very proud of WKMG’s reputation for innovation. The Takeover allows our team to connect with the audience on various levels showcasing not just our deep knowledge, but our authenticity — two critical components to building trust,” said Allison McGinley, WKMG-TV news director.

News 6 has innovated the delivery of news and information to its audience by spotlighting — on broadcast television — the content and convenience of its OTT streaming channel, News 6+.

“The Takeover allows our people to connect in a more direct way with our viewers, and frees them from the heavily formatted constraints of a conventional newscast,” said Jeff Hoffman, WKMG-TV general manager.

Every weeknight at 5:30 p.m., instead of a traditional newscast, WKMG exposes TV audiences to its variety of podcasts and longer format journalism, including Florida’s Fourth Estate, Solutionaries, Florida Foodie and Talk to Tom, meeting that desire for inspiring content with local, community-based and solutions-oriented programming.

The RTDNA Edward R. Murrow Awards are among the most prestigious in broadcast and digital news.

The RTDNA has been honoring outstanding achievements in electronic journalism with the Murrow Awards since 1971.

