DeSantis to speak at Orlando convention on education

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be speaking at an education-related convention in Orlando on Friday following the announcement of his presidential run.

But his national plan for the primaries appears to be in full swing, despite a glitch in his campaign announcement, with stops already scheduled early in three key states.

Before hitting the campaign trail, DeSantis hit the radio circuit Thursday.

In an interview, he hit on key topics, including border security and the economy, he hopes will send him to the White House.

The governor is meeting in Miami, looking to build his war chest before hitting the three key primary states.

He is set to kick off his campaign with a stop in Des Moines, Iowa, on Tuesday, followed by a number of stops in the state Wednesday, including in cities like Sioux City and Cedar Rapids.

On Thursday, DeSantis is expected to have four stops in New Hampshire and will end the week in South Carolina.

According to the latest Quinnipiac poll, DeSantis is trailing Donald Trump by more than 30%.

Dozens of Florida lawmakers have already endorsed the governor, but will federal lawmakers follow suit?

“Well, there’s gonna be a lot of people getting into the race. I know probably everybody so far,” Republican Sen. Rick Scott said at a hurricane preparedness event in Kissimmee Thursday.

He went on to say that he has colleagues that he’s serving with in the Senate that are going to be getting into the race, and that Trump is already in the race.

Scott told News 6 that he plans to focus on his race, and ended by saying, “I’m gonna support the Republican nominee.”

