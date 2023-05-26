Fire destroys Lake County family’s home

LEESBURG, Fla. – Two people were hurt and at least one pet died in a fire at a mobile home in Lake County.

The fire broke out Thursday evening before 7 p.m. on Hialeah Avenue off Indian Trail, located between Fruitland Park and Leesburg.

Lake County Fire Rescue said the fire that started at the single-wide mobile home was unintentional. Family members told News 6′s Brian Didlake they believe one of the young children who lives in the home started the fire when they found a lighter.

The family said six people and several cats and dogs were living in the home. One of the family members was injured when they tried to punch a window to save a dog. At least one pet died.

The family has started a GoFundMe for help, because the home is a total loss.

