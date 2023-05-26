🌀 Share your hurricane preparation tips, advice

ORLANDO, Fla. – Living in Florida, we don’t experience many seasons throughout the year when it comes to the weather. But the worst has to be hurricane season with the threat of hurricanes and tropical systems from June through November.

Those who have lived in the Sunshine State for years know how to prepare when a storm approaches. But for those new to the state, there’s a lot of anxiety and unknowns when it comes to how to preparations.

We want to know from you, our Insiders, “What piece of hurricane preparation advice do you have for someone who is new to Florida?”

Fill out the form below with your Insider hurricane prep tips and tricks that may be useful to others this hurricane season. We’ll be sharing some of your responses during our newscasts.

Here of some advice from News 6 Insiders we’ve received in the past:

Ren A. says, “Freeze gallon freezer bags filled with water flat and stacked. They work to keep the freezer cold if the power goes out and then you have a gallon of water to drink that is easier to store or transport.”

Kim S. says, “Fill a kiddie pool with sod or sand in your garage so your dog has a place to potty during all the rain and after if there is flooding.”

Adele W. says, “Buy charcoal. You need this for the BBQ to cook your meat/chicken/seafood in the freezer. I was without electricity for 7 days during the last hurricane. Another thing is to do your washing as soon as you know it’s heading your way.”