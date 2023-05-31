Roommate arrested on attempted murder charge after woman found stabbed, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was stabbed by her roommate Tuesday night during an argument in Orange County, according to sheriff’s officials.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the 500 block of MacArthur Drive around 7:20 p.m. and found the woman suffering from a non-life-threatening stab wound.

She was taken to a hospital for treatment. Her condition has not been released.

Sheriff’s officials said one person was arrested on attempted murder charges, but no other details have been released.

